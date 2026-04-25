Tibeans-in-Exile mark 37th birthday of 11th Panchen Lama in Shimla with renewed call for release

SHIMLA: Tibetans-in-exile in Shimla on Saturday celebrated and observed the 37th birthday of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gendhun Choekyi Nyima, with prayers and offerings, expressing hope of celebrating his next birthday in his presence.

The observance was jointly organised by the Jonang Monastery, Shimla chapters of the Tibetan Women's Association and the Tibetan Youth Congress. Monks, along with members of the Tibetan community, gathered at the Dingu Hill prayer site near the monastery to offer prayers for his long life and immediate release.

Speaking with ANI, the Chief Representative of the Centeral Tibetan Administration, Tsewang Phuntsok said the day holds deep significance for Tibetans and the global Buddhist community. He stated that the Panchen Lama, born on April 25, 1989, in Tibet, was recognised at a young age by Dalai Lama as one of the highest spiritual figures in Tibetan Buddhism, second only to the Dalai Lama.

He recalled that the 10th Panchen Lama had endured hardships and had raised concerns about Tibetan rights through a detailed communication with Chinese authorities, for which he faced imprisonment. Referring to the 11th Panchen Lama, Phuntsok said that at the age of six, he and his family were taken away by Chinese authorities, and since then, there has been no information about his whereabouts or well-being.

Phuntsok added that while Tibetans celebrate the birthday with devotion, there remains a deep sense of concern and sadness due to the uncertainty surrounding his status. He emphasised that the Panchen Lama recognised by the Dalai Lama continues to be accepted by Tibetan Buddhists worldwide, while the alternative appointed by China is not recognised by the community.

He further said that Tibetan communities across the world observe the day to promote their culture, language and traditions, and to keep alive the message associated with the Panchen Lama. He also called upon the international community, including the United Nations and other global institutions, to send a delegation to Tibet to ascertain his condition and secure his release along with other political prisoners.