Air India flight from Mumbai makes priority landing in Bhopal after technical snag

An Air India flight from Mumbai made a priority landing in Bhopal on Sunday due to a technical snag.

The aircraft with 175 passengers on board landed safely at Bhopal airport at 3.20 pm. The return leg of the flight from Bhopal to Mumbai, with 178 passengers booked, was cancelled.

AAI-run Bhopal airport said in a statement that Air India flight AI 633 "reported a technical issue to Air Traffic Control (ATC) during the flight from Mumbai to Bhopal".

Immediately, all prescribed safety protocols were activated, and seamless coordination was ensured between ATC, airline ground operations, CISF and airpiort fire and rescue team of Bhopal airport, it said in a statement.

The flight, carrying 175 persons, including 166 passengers and nine crew members, landed safely at Bhopal airport at 3. 20 pm, the airport operator said.

All necessary assistance and support were extended by the airport and airline teams as per the requirements of the flight crew, it said.

"Due to the technical issue, the aircraft was declared unserviceable, and as a precautionary measure, the return flight AI-634 (Bhopal to Mumbai) was cancelled by the airline to facilitate detailed inspection and rectification," the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)