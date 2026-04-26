Mann, Saini trade barbs over AAP Rajya Sabha defections; spar over ‘ginger-garlic’ jibe

CHANDIGARH: A political slugfest broke out between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, with the two trading sharp remarks over the defection of seven Rajya Sabha MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Taking a dig at the defectors, Mann used a culinary metaphor, saying that ingredients like ginger, garlic, cumin and spices may enhance the taste of a dish but cannot become a “vegetable” on their own. Writing on X in Punjabi, he said, “Adrak, lasan, jeera, methi powder, laal mirch, kaali mirch ate dhania—eh 7 cheezaan milke sabzi nu vadhiya bana dindiyan ne, par inhaan di apni ‘sabzi’ nahi ban sakdi.”

Hitting back, Saini said that even ginger and garlic can stand on their own. Addressing a press conference, he remarked, “Adrak ki sabzi banti hai, lahsun ki bhi sabzi banti hai.” He also took a swipe at the AAP leadership, alleging governance failures and dissatisfaction among both the public and party legislators.

Saini claimed that AAP had failed to deliver on key promises, including farm loan waivers, jobs for youth, financial support for women and curbing drug abuse.

“There are neither jobs for the youth nor relief from drugs,” he said, adding that Punjab would progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, a delegation of traders from Majitha Mandi in Amritsar met Saini in Chandigarh to explore expanding business operations in Haryana. The Chief Minister welcomed the proposal to extend their wholesale dry fruit trade to Sonipat and assured support, reiterating the state’s commitment to ease of doing business and investment-friendly policies.