PM Modi hails 'historic' Kalpakkam reactor milestone in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the achievement of criticality at the fast breeder reactor in Kalpakkam as a “historic milestone”, saying India’s nuclear scientists have brought glory to the country and strengthened its long-term energy security.
Addressing the nation in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi said the 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) attaining first criticality, the start of a controlled fission chain reaction, marks a major step forward in India’s civil nuclear programme.
“Our nuclear scientists have brought glory to India through a major achievement. The fast breeder reactor at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu has achieved criticality,” he said.
Calling it a landmark in India’s nuclear energy journey, the Prime Minister noted that the reactor has been built entirely using indigenous technology. He recalled witnessing the core loading of the reactor in March 2024 and congratulated all those involved in the project.
Fast Breeder Reactors are central to India’s long-term nuclear strategy. Unlike conventional reactors, the PFBR uses uranium-plutonium mixed oxide (MOX) fuel and is designed to eventually utilise thorium-232, converting it into uranium-233 to power the third stage of India’s nuclear programme.
Modi said the efforts of Indian scientists are playing a crucial role in nation-building and improving the lives of citizens.
In the same address, the Prime Minister also highlighted India’s progress in renewable energy, noting that the country’s wind energy generation capacity has now crossed 56 gigawatts.
“India recently achieved a major milestone in wind energy. In just the past year, nearly 6 gigawatts of new capacity have been added,” he said, urging citizens to conserve electricity and adopt clean energy.
Emphasising that solar and wind power are vital for the country’s future, Modi said the transition is not only about environmental protection but also about securing long-term sustainability.
Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi had recently said India recorded its best-ever year in wind capacity addition, with 6.1 GW added during 2025-26. India currently ranks fourth globally in wind energy, with over 56.1 GW installed capacity and another 28 GW under implementation.
Joshi also highlighted that India’s wind energy potential at a hub height of 150 metres is estimated at nearly 1,164 GW, expressing confidence that the country will achieve 100 GW capacity by 2030 and 156 GW by 2036, contributing to its net-zero target by 2070.
He added that wind energy plays a key role in stabilising the power system, with nearly 45 per cent of generation occurring during peak demand hours, complementing solar power effectively.
(WIth inputs from PTI)