PM Modi hails 'historic' Kalpakkam reactor milestone in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the achievement of criticality at the fast breeder reactor in Kalpakkam as a “historic milestone”, saying India’s nuclear scientists have brought glory to the country and strengthened its long-term energy security.

Addressing the nation in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi said the 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) attaining first criticality, the start of a controlled fission chain reaction, marks a major step forward in India’s civil nuclear programme.

“Our nuclear scientists have brought glory to India through a major achievement. The fast breeder reactor at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu has achieved criticality,” he said.

Calling it a landmark in India’s nuclear energy journey, the Prime Minister noted that the reactor has been built entirely using indigenous technology. He recalled witnessing the core loading of the reactor in March 2024 and congratulated all those involved in the project.

Fast Breeder Reactors are central to India’s long-term nuclear strategy. Unlike conventional reactors, the PFBR uses uranium-plutonium mixed oxide (MOX) fuel and is designed to eventually utilise thorium-232, converting it into uranium-233 to power the third stage of India’s nuclear programme.

Modi said the efforts of Indian scientists are playing a crucial role in nation-building and improving the lives of citizens.

In the same address, the Prime Minister also highlighted India’s progress in renewable energy, noting that the country’s wind energy generation capacity has now crossed 56 gigawatts.