PM Modi urges public participation in digital Census 2027, assures data security in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the ongoing Census exercise is not just a government task but a shared responsibility of all citizens, stressing that widespread participation is vital for its success.

Addressing the nation in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi assured that all information provided during the Census will remain secure and confidential, protected by robust digital systems.

“Friends, the national Census is not just a government task; it is a responsibility for all of us. Your participation is vital. The information you provide remains completely secure and confidential,” he said.

Describing it as one of the most important ongoing national exercises, Modi noted that India’s Census is the largest such exercise in the world and that Census 2027 is being conducted in a fully digital format.

“All information is being recorded directly through digital means,” he said, adding that enumerators visiting households are equipped with mobile applications to capture data in real time.

He also highlighted a new self-enumeration feature, allowing citizens to submit their details online up to 15 days before an official visit. Once completed, individuals will receive a unique ID via mobile or email, which can be shown to enumerators for verification, eliminating the need to provide information twice.

“In states where self-enumeration has been completed, house-listing work has already begun. So far, around 1.2 crore families have been covered,” he said, adding that the process this time would be significantly different for those who have participated in earlier censuses.