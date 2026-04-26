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Six killed in SUV-truck collision in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag

The crash occurred around 6 pm on Saturday in Danua Valley. Officials first reported four deaths, later finding two more bodies in the wrecked SUV.
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TNIE online desk
Updated on
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HAZARIBAG: Six people, including three minors, died after an SUV collided with a truck in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district, police said on Sunday.

The crash occurred around 6 pm on Saturday in the Danua Valley area. Officials initially reported four deaths, but later recovered two additional bodies from the wrecked vehicle.

According to police, the deceased included five members of the same family. A 42-year-old man, Shiv Kumar Bhuiyan, his wife, and their three children were travelling from Dhanbad to Gaya to attend a wedding when the accident happened.

Barhi Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ajit Kumar said the SUV was being driven at high speed and attempted to overtake a truck before the collision.

Chouparan police station officer-in-charge Saroj Singh said the impact severely damaged the vehicle. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from PTI)

Six killed
SUV-truck collision

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