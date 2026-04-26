Six passengers injured during evacuation at Delhi airport after Swiss Air flight catches fire

NEW DELHI: Six passengers sustained major injuries while being evacuated at Indira Gandhi International Airport early Sunday morning after a Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) plane from New Delhi to Zurich caught fire.

An emergency was declared at Delhi airport. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Flight No LX147 was about to take off at 1.08 am on Sunday from runway 10/28 of Terminal 3 with 245 passengers on board, including four infants and 13 crew members.

"The Airbus A330 aircraft was accelerating on the runway for take-off when the pilot detected smoke from the left wheel located at the rear of the plane. He immediately decided to abandon the take-off," a source said.

In line with protocol, ambulance and fire engines rushed to the spot. "Fire crash tenders put out the fire. Emergency slides were deployed in the front and back doors of the flight to evacuate the passengers. Six passengers sustained major injuries during the rescue efforts," the source said. Stairs were provided for those unable to use slides.

An emergency was declared for 30 minutes at the runway 10/28 in Delhi airport, he added.