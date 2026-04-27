Ahmedabad Diary: Congress alleges BJP–AAP nexus in Gujarat local body polls

Local body polls: Cong alleges BJP-AAP nexus

During Gujarat’s local body elections, Congress launched a fierce attack on both BJP and AAP, turning the campaign into a political showdown. At Congress headquarters, state chief Amit Chavda alleged that the BJP and AAP were “mocking democracy” while pretending to be rivals. He claimed AAP was created to weaken Congress and works as BJP’s “B team.” Chavda linked past anti-corruption movements to a larger political conspiracy against Congress. Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil also slammed BJP over corruption, inflation, potholes and unemployment. Congress urged voters to press the ‘Panja’ symbol and send BJP a strong message.

Major IAS reshuffle on the cards post polls

A big administrative upheaval is set to hit Gujarat in May as the state prepares for a sweeping transfer drive after local body elections. Senior IAS officers, district collectors, DDOs, municipal commissioners and department heads are all in the reshuffle line. Officers posted at the same place for over three years are likely to be moved first. Key posts currently handled with additional charge will now get full-time appointments. Political equations after the elections are expected to influence several prime postings. Meanwhile, lobbying has already begun, with some officers racing to secure commissioner posts in newly formed municipal corporations.