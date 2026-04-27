‘Bulldozer raj’ in Bihar begins with CM home

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday said that illegal constructions on government land would be demolished. Addressing a public meeting in Tarapur assembly constituency for the first time after becoming CM, Samrat, said that the administration was even demolishing the stairs of his own house in Tarapur in Munger district.

“A week ago, I received a report that in Tarapur—where my own home is located—the administration is proceeding to demolish even the staircase of my house. The rule is that if the land belongs to a private individual, then there is no issue; however, if a house has been built on government land, it must inevitably be demolished. No one can save it. This is because we have to build a beautiful Bihar... we have to build a developed Bihar,” he said.

Chief Minister also warned officers, while announcing that two-day camps would be organised in each panchayat every month to resolve problems of the common people. “If any officer keeps a file with them for more than a month, we will take action against them as well,” he told the gathering.

He said that PM dreamt about making Bihar a developed state and his dream had to be fulfilled. He said that his predecessor, Nitish Kumar, had worked for the state’s development for a long time, but now this has to be accelerated.

The CM also said that since the condition of the blocks in the state was underwhelming, the Chief Minister’s Office would monitor the blocks, circle offices and police stations.

During his interaction with people, he received complaints related to works pending at block officers and police stations across the state.

Samrat took oath as Chief Minister on April 15, replacing Nitish Kumar, who served as CM for nearly 20 years. Nitish had resigned from CM post on April 14, paving way for formation of a new NDA government led by a BJP chief minister.