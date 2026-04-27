Char Dham Yatra sees strong start, over 3 lakh devotees visit Himalayan shrines in first days

DEHRADUN: The Char Dham Yatra, which commenced on April 19, has witnessed a spectacular start, with an overwhelming surge of devotees flocking to Uttarakhand’s Himalayan shrines. While all four shrines have seen significant turnout, Kedarnath attracted over 1.6 lakh pilgrims in the opening days.

According to official data from the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), the total number of pilgrims who have visited the four shrines—Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath—crossed the 3 lakh mark by Sunday evening. Additionally, over 23.64 lakh devotees have already registered for the pilgrimage.

Hemant Dwivedi, President of the BKTC, confirmed the rising figures, stating, “By 9:00 am on Sunday, the number of pilgrims surpassed 250,000.” A breakdown of the footfall reveals 156,913 pilgrims at Kedarnath, 52,225 at Badrinath, 44,335 at Yamunotri, and 44,575 at Gangotri.