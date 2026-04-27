Delhi assembly to hold special session on women’s reservation bill

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly will hold a special session on April 28 to discuss the women’s reservation issue after related bills were defeated in the Lok Sabha. The BJP has called similar special sessions in other states as well that it rules.

A Delhi Assembly secretariat statement said that the fifth session of the eighth legislative Assembly is scheduled to commence on Tuesday at 11 am. Officials said that the session is likely to last for a day, but can be extended further if required.

The secretariat has finalised necessary arrangements to ensure smooth and uninterrupted conduct of the proceedings, officials said, particularly security arrangement in the light of recent bomb threats.

A few days ago, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with many BJP leaders, protested the non-passage of the Mahila Shakti Amendment Bill in Parliament by wearing a black armband. Terming it a “painful” development, she had slammed the Opposition for blocking the passage of the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.

The chief minister had alleged that this was not the first time the Congress and its allies had obstructed women’s empowerment, saying their approach exposed their real intent. “Women are watching and understanding everything. This injustice will not go unanswered,” she had said.