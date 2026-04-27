Jammu and Kashmir declares Shopian seminary 'unlawful entity' under UAPA over alleged JeI links

SRINAGAR: In a first-of-its-kind move, the Jammu and Kashmir government has declared Darul Uloom Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom, a seminary in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, an “unlawful entity” under the UAPA over alleged links with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and multiple irregularities.

The Divisional Commissioner has invoked powers conferred under Section 8(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, to notify Darul Uloom Jamia Siraj-u/-Uloom, Imam Sahib, Shopian, as an unlawful entity/place under UA(P)Act 1967.

It is the first instance of Darul Uloom being banned and declared as “unlawful entity” by the administration in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the order issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shopian, has submitted a dossier against Darul Uloom Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom of Imam Sahib area of ShopIan.

“The records produced have been carefully examined and duly considered; and upon perusal of the material on record, it has emerged that the said institution, though ostensibly functioning as a religious educational establishment, is marred by serious legal, administrative, and financial irregularities, including questionable land acquisition, lack of mandatory registration with competent authorities, and deliberate attempts to evade statutory oversight,” stated the order.