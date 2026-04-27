J&K High Court quashes PSA detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik

SRINAGAR: In a major relief, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has quashed the Public Safety Action (PSA) detention of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik.

He is presently lodged at Kathua jail. Malik was booked under the PSA because his activities were prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.

Mehraj Malik’s counsel, Advocate Appu Malik, said, “We have won the case. It has bolstered our faith in the judiciary. It was an eight-month-long tough journey, but all that ends well is beautiful”.

On September 8, Mehraj Malik, who is an AAP MLA from Doda, was arrested and booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) by the administration.

Mehraj is the first sitting MLA in J&K to be booked under PSA that allows detention upto two years without charge or trial.

“With his PSA detention order quashed by the court, Malik is expected to be released from Kathua jail tomorrow after completion of legal formalities,” AAP spokesman Mudasir Hassan said.

Mehraj had defeated BJP’s Gajay Singh Rana by 4,538 votes to win the Doda Assembly seat in the 2024 Assembly polls.