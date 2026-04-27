Ladakh talks to resume, Centre calls meet in May

Leh Apex Body (LAB) co-chairman Chering Dorjey said they have not received any invitation for talks. “We have submitted our draft of demands to MHA. We have nothing new to say. It is now time for the government to say what they want to offer,” he said.

“If they want meaningful talks, it should be held at the ministerial level where decisions can be taken. Since Home Minister Amit Shah would visit Ladakh, he should chair the talks. It will be a significant move in gaining public trust and confidence.”

The LAB has demanded withdrawal of cases against all the persons detained after last year’s violence in Leh in which four persons were killed. “Like NSA was withdrawn against me, who was labelled as chief conspirator, the cases should be withdrawn against all the others detained after violence,” climate activist Sonam Wangchuk said.

Asked whether Ladakh leaders would attend the talks with MHA, Dorjey said they will talk to Kargil Democratic Alliance and both forums will take a joint stand on it.

Territorial council proposal rejected by UT leaders

In the last round of talks held on February 4, the Centre objected to demands for statehood and 6th Schedule status, citing concerns about financial viability. The Centre proposed creation of a territorial council for Ladakh. The proposal was rejected by Ladakh leaders.