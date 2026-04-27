LG V K Saxena approves notification for creation of five new districts in Ladakh

SRINAGAR: In a major administrative decision, Lt Governor of Ladakh V K Saxena on Monday approved the notification for the creation of five new districts in the Ladakh Union Territory, taking the number of districts in the cold desert to seven.

“I have approved the notification for the creation of five new districts in Ladakh, fulfilling the aspirations and long-pending demand of the people of Ladakh,” Saxena said in a post on X.

The five new districts are Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Zanskar, and Drass.

Ladakh had only two districts --- Buddhists dominated Leh, and Muslims dominated the Kargil district. Ladakh has 86,904 square kilometers of area, bordering China and Pakistan. And as per the 2011 census, Ladakh has a population of 2.74 lakh. With the creation of five new districts, Ladakh will now have seven districts.

“The development is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed & prosperous Ladakh,” Saxena said.