Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express derails in Pune

A coach of the Mumbai–Solapur Vande Bharat Express derailed near Pune railway station on Monday evening, but no passengers were injured, officials said.

The incident occurred around 7:30 pm as the premium AC train (No. 22225), travelling from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Solapur, was passing over a crossing close to a platform.

"One of the wheels of a coach of the Vande Bharat train derailed at a diamond crossing. The crossing is being replaced on priority. No passenger was injured in the incident," officials said.

Railway authorities noted that the crossing is already scheduled for an upgrade as part of ongoing yard remodelling work at Pune station.

A diamond crossing is a junction where two railway tracks intersect at the same level, forming a diamond-shaped pattern.

Passengers from the affected coach were seen disembarking with their luggage and walking to the nearest platform.

(With inputs from PTI)