NIA takes over inter-state LeT module probe; five terrorists arrested in Jammu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the unearthing of an interstate Lashkar-e-Taiba terror module and secured custody of five arrested terrorist, including two Pakistani nationals, for questioning on Monday, officials said.

The case pertains to a breakthrough by Jammu and Kashmir Police in its counter-terror operations on April 7, when five LeT operatives were arrested.

Among those held was Abdullah, alias Abu Hureira, who had been on the run for 16 years and is believed to have established bases outside the Union Territory, officials said, adding that further interrogation is underway to trace the network and its links.

Besides Abdullah, another Pakistani terrorist, Usman alias Khubaib and three Srinagar residents - - Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat, Adil Rashid and Ghulam Mohammad Mir alias Mama - - were also arrested in the major operation that involved police in Jammu and Kashmir as well as central agencies.

The probe unearthed a deep-rooted LeT network involved in providing logistics and financial support to terrorists.

After taking over the case for further investigation, the Agency produced the arrested terrorists before the special NIA court in Jammu on Monday, the officials said.

The court remanded all five accused terrorists to the Agency's custody, officials said. While the two Pakistani nationals were granted two-day remand, the three local terrorists were sent to 15-day custody.

(WIth inputs from PTI)