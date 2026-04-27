North East Students’ Organisation urges authorities to restore peace in violence hit Manipur

GUWAHATI: As Manipur continues to remain tense amid sporadic violence, the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) on Monday called upon authorities to end the ongoing violence in the state.

In a statement, NESO, an umbrella organisation of student bodies of all North East states expressed deep concern over the recurring cycle of violence, saying the unrest inflicted immeasurable suffering upon countless families and communities, leaving behind a trail of grief, fear and uncertainty.

The organisation said it stood in unwavering solidarity with every victim, stating that the pain endured by the people was a collective pain shared by the entire Northeast. It criticised Manipur and Central government authorities for their alleged inability to effectively intervene and bring an end to the protracted crisis, observing that the continued failure to restore peace and normalcy reflected a deeply concerning lapse in governance and responsibility.

“NESO unequivocally calls for immediate, fair and transparent intervention to halt further escalation of violence. It is imperative that justice is delivered without delay,” the organisation said in a statement.