PM Modi hails India-New Zealand FTA as 'landmark' deal; says will greatly benefit farmers, youth, MSMEs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the India–New Zealand free trade agreement as a landmark moment in bilateral ties and said it will greatly benefit key sections of society.

He said the pact will benefit farmers, youth, women, MSMEs, startups and students, among others, and added that New Zealand’s USD 20 billion investment commitment will further strengthen cooperation in agriculture, manufacturing, innovation and technology, paving the way for a more prosperous and dynamic future for both countries.

"Today marks a landmark moment in the India-New Zealand partnership! I am delighted that the India-New Zealand FTA signed today will add unprecedented momentum to our developmental partnership.

It reflects the deep trust, shared values and ambition that bind our two nations," he said in a post on X.

"This agreement will greatly benefit our farmers, youth, women, MSMEs, artisans, startups, students and innovators.

It will open new avenues for growth, create opportunities and deepen our synergy across sectors," the prime minister said.