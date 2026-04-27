President Murmu arrives in Shimla for six-day visit to Himachal

CHANDIGARH: President of India Droupadi Murmu arrived in Shimla on Monday for a six-day visit of the state during which she is scheduled to visit the Atal Tunnel on April 29.

During her visit from April 27 to May 2, Murmu is likely to visit Palampur Agriculture University in Kangra district and Atal Tunnel Rohtang in Kullu-Lahaul and Spiti districts.

On Tuesday, she will attend a banquet hosted by the Governor in Shimla.

On April 29, she will interact with officials of the Border Roads Organisation and gather information about the historic Atal Tunnel.

On April 30, Murmu will attend the convocation ceremony of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya in Palampur as the chief guest and the same day, she will also participate in a programme at ARTRAC in Shimla.

She landed at the Kalyani helipad in Chharabra, about 14 kilometres from the state capital and was taken to Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra.

State Governor Kavinder Gupta, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with other dignitaries, welcomed the president.

It is learnt that around 1,000 police personnel have been deployed in Shimla for the President's visit, and the city has been divided into three sectors for regulating the traffic movement.