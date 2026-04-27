Raghu Rai documented history and horror of India

Raghu Rai is an important figure for Indian journalism—it is no small matter to have dominated the scene for 50 years. From the ’70s to the ’90s, from Mrs Indira Gandhi’s time to the new millennium, he documented the history, achievements, the ups and downs, and the horrors of the country with his camera.

On another level, he is known for the books he has done, especially the ones on Mrs Gandhi, Mother Teresa and Punjab. To many people he is known for being a bookmaker, beyond his work in The Statesman and India Today.

We had a deep affection for each other but it was a love-hate relationship as well, being professional rivals and working as we were with different magazines or agencies—he with Time and Magnum and me with Gamma and Newsweek. Sometimes, we even travelled to the same spot in the same car which you had to do due to lack of resources. But there was a competitive edge, we both had stories to get out and get it out first. It was part of the game.