Rajya Sabha Chairman accepts merger of 7 AAP MPs with BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party has launched a fierce political counter-attack, filing a formal petition before the Rajya Sabha Chairman seeking the immediate disqualification of all seven defectors. Senior leader Sanjay Singh described the merger as a "constitutional fraud" and a "betrayal of the mandate of Punjab," alleging that the BJP utilized central agencies to coerce the MPs.

AAP has argued that a legislative merger cannot be recognised without the consent of the original political party, and that the claim of merger by the legislative wing alone is legally unsustainable. The party has indicated it may challenge the matter before the Supreme Court.

The merger fundamentally alters the legislative math in the 245-member Rajya Sabha. With the BJP now at 113 and the broader NDA bloc reaching 141, the government is significantly closer to a simple majority on its own. For the AAP, the loss of its most prominent national faces, including the architects of its Punjab victory, marks its most severe institutional crisis to date, leaving only Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta, and Balbir Singh Seechewal to represent the party in the Upper House.