Rural women with PG diplomas step into forest conservation role in Palamu Tiger Reserve initiative

RANCHI: The Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) has introduced the ‘Vanjeevi Didi’ initiative, a community-based conservation programme focused on empowering women to take an active role in protecting forests and wildlife. Launched in PTR’s South Division as a pilot project, it aims to raise awareness at the grassroots level.

According to PTR Deputy Director (South Division) Kumar Ashish, 18 educated women from each of 17 identified villages have been selected as ‘Vanjeevi Didis’.

“The programme, launched in February this year in Garu range., involves several selected villages, including Henar, Surkumi, Hasua, Armu, Kotam and Pandra, lying in the hinterland areas of PTR. Despite their remote location, many women from these villages have been found to have completed postgraduate and diploma courses,” said Deputy Director (South Division) Kumar Ashish.

A Vanjeevi Didi will receive a monthly incentive of Rs 3,000, he added. The project is initially planned for two months, after which its performance will be reviewed. A proposal has been submitted to the state forest department for formal approval and funding support, he said.

In addition to creating awareness among the villagers, Vanjeevi Didi will also conduct two hours classes everyday, before and after the school. They will teach subjects like Math, Science and English, Ashish added.

“The initiative draws inspiration from Sakhi Mandals and para-legal volunteers, acting as a link between local communities and authorities,” he said.