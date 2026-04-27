Six-year-old dies, over 43 fall ill after eating Golgappa in Jharkhand’s Giridih

RANCHI: A six-year-old child died, while more than 43 others fell ill after eating golgappa in Bajto-Kumhargarhiya village under Muffasil police station area in Giridh on Sunday.
The matter came into light, after several people were taken to Sadar Hospital for treatment as they complained about uneasiness.
Six-year-old Ranjan Kumar, son of Ram Kishore Verma, died while undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital. The incident has triggered panic in the area.
According to the victim’s family, people consumed golgappa and chhole from a local street vendor in the village. Consequently, more than 43 individuals—including children, women, and men—suddenly fell ill.
According to reports, children were the first to consume the golgappa and chhole; shortly thereafter, they started complaining of vomiting, abdominal pain, and dizziness.
In no time, others also started complaining of the same problems, creating an atmosphere of chaos and panic throughout the entire village.
“On Saturday evening, a street vendor had come to the village selling Golgappa and Chhole, which were consumed by numerous people, including children. Everyone was fine till night; however, on Sunday morning, the children's condition suddenly started deteriorating,” said a local requesting anonymity.
They started complaining of vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain, triggering a state of panic within the village, he added.
While treatment was underway at the Sadar Hospital, an administrative team visited the village to assess the situation.
Meanwhile, the influx of patients from the village continued unabated. Notably, Rinki Devi (40)—wife of Ramkishore Verma, a resident of Bajato—along with her sons, Ranjan Kumar (6) and Prince Kumar (11), had consumed chaat and gupchup together.
As the condition of the mother and her two sons deteriorated, all three were brought to the Sadar Hospital late Sunday evening. Ranjan passed away immediately after being brought to the hospital, while his mother, Rinki and brother, Prince, are currently undergoing treatment.
The two survivors are receiving medical treatment at different private hospitals.
Meanwhile, BDO Ganesh Rajak also visited the Sadar Hospital in the morning to assess the situation and take stock of the condition of all those involved.
Following the incident, the police have taken the suspected food cart vendor into custody and have initiated an interrogation. Additionally, the Food Safety Department has been directed to conduct an investigation into the matter.