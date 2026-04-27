Six-year-old dies, over 43 fall ill after eating Golgappa in Jharkhand’s Giridih

RANCHI: A six-year-old child died, while more than 43 others fell ill after eating golgappa in Bajto-Kumhargarhiya village under Muffasil police station area in Giridh on Sunday.

The matter came into light, after several people were taken to Sadar Hospital for treatment as they complained about uneasiness.

Six-year-old Ranjan Kumar, son of Ram Kishore Verma, died while undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital. The incident has triggered panic in the area.

According to the victim’s family, people consumed golgappa and chhole from a local street vendor in the village. Consequently, more than 43 individuals—including children, women, and men—suddenly fell ill.

According to reports, children were the first to consume the golgappa and chhole; shortly thereafter, they started complaining of vomiting, abdominal pain, and dizziness.

In no time, others also started complaining of the same problems, creating an atmosphere of chaos and panic throughout the entire village.

“On Saturday evening, a street vendor had come to the village selling Golgappa and Chhole, which were consumed by numerous people, including children. Everyone was fine till night; however, on Sunday morning, the children's condition suddenly started deteriorating,” said a local requesting anonymity.

They started complaining of vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain, triggering a state of panic within the village, he added.

While treatment was underway at the Sadar Hospital, an administrative team visited the village to assess the situation.