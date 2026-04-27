ZPM secures landslide victory in Aizawl Municipal Corporation polls with 17 seats; MNP, Congress win one each

The ruling Zoram People's Movement on Monday swept the Aizawl Municipal Corporation polls, winning 17 of the 19 seats in the civic body, officials said.

Counting was conducted peacefully at the Aizawl deputy commissioner’s office, with results declared by the Mizoram State Election Commission.

The opposition Mizo National Front, which had secured 11 seats in 2021, was reduced to just one ward this time, while the Indian National Congress also won a single seat. The ZPM had earlier won six seats in the 2021 polls.

The ZPM, MNF and Congress fielded 19 candidates each this election. The BJP, which contested 11 seats, drew a blank.

The AMC was established in 2010 under the Mizoram Municipalities Act, 2007. There are 19 wards in the civic body, of which six are reserved for women. All the reserved seats were bagged by the ZPM.

The first AMC polls held in 2010 were won by the Congress, while the MNF swept the subsequent two elections in 2015 and 2021.

A total of 62.77 per cent turnout out of 2.39 lakh voters was recorded in the civic polls held on April 21.

(With inputs from PTI)