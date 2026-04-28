Accused killed during alleged attempt to plant bomb on Patiala railway track; four arrested

CHANDIGARH: A low-intensity blast took place on a railway track near Bothonia village between Shambu and Rajpura in Patiala district of Punjab, damaging a section of the line, in which an alleged accused died while attempting to plant the bomb as it exploded.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police said they have solved the case and busted a Pakistan’s ISI-backed pro-Khalistan terror module, arresting four suspects who are “radicalised” and habitual criminals, and recovering a heavy quantity of militant hardware including arms and ammunition from their possession.

Sources said that the explosion, reported around 10 pm yesterday, occurred on a rail line primarily used for freight movement.

The police recovered and seized wires and other materials from the blast site, besides two motorcycles and a damaged mobile phone.

The body found at the blast site has been identified by the police as that of 35-year-old Jagroop Singh, belonging to Panjwar village in Tarn Taran.

He was a supporter of Khadoor Sahib Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh and had campaigned for him during the parliamentary elections.

Singh, who is married and has two daughters, was earlier clean-shaven but later began following Sikh practices and became a Nihang. He had also worked in Dubai for some time.

His younger brother, Satnam Singh, who runs a flour mill in the native village, has been detained by police after they searched their house early this morning.

Villagers said that Singh had no criminal record and was never involved in any controversy.

The four alleged accused who have been arrested are Pardeep Singh Khalsa of Mansa, Kulwinder Singh of Bappiana village also in Mansa, Satnam Singh of Tarn Taran, and Gurpreet Singh of Goindwal bypass in Tarn Taran.

The police said that a hand grenade, two .30 bore pistols with ammunition, technically sophisticated communication devices meant for further detonations, and laptops used to communicate with handlers in Malaysia and arms suppliers in Pakistan have been recovered.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Patiala Range) Kuldeep Chahal and Senior Superintendent of Police of Patiala Varun Sharma said that a pro-Khalistan terror module was responsible for the late-night attempted detonation at the railway track near Shambu and that it had been traced within a record span of 12 hours.