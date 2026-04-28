BJP protest erupts at Bengaluru venue over Umar Khalid book event, police detain activists

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, led by former Bengaluru mayor M Gautham Kumar, staged a protest outside the heavily secured Bangalore International Centre on Tuesday ahead of a scheduled event.

The programme involved a reading from the book Umar Khalid and His World, followed by a discussion featuring several historians and intellectuals. BJP activists gathered at the venue raising slogans and demanding that the event be cancelled. In an attempt to gain entry, some protesters tried to push past police barricades, prompting security personnel to intervene and take them into preventive custody.

The protest came a day after the party formally approached Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, seeking cancellation of the event, which it described as being organised in support of activist Umar Khalid. A delegation of BJP leaders led by Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan met the commissioner and submitted a memorandum reiterating the demand.