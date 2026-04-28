Chhattisgarh government seeks female journalists' presence for Special Assembly session

RAIPUR: In a gender-focused initiative, the Chhattisgarh government has asked media organisations to nominate two women journalists each to cover the upcoming special Assembly session.

The state BJP government will convene a one-day special session of the Assembly on April 30 to discuss issues related to women empowerment and likely condemn the opposition for its alleged "non-cooperation" regarding the recent Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha.

To ensure gender-inclusive coverage of the upcoming Assembly session, the Chhattisgarh government shared a specific proposition with media organisations in Raipur. Every institution seeking to cover the proceedings on April 30, 2026, has been asked to nominate two female journalists for official entry passes.

The state is making a pointed effort to prioritise women’s representation not just on the floor of the House but also in the press gallery in reverence to ‘Nari Shakti’.

“As the discussion during the day-long Assembly session is likely to focus on women’s reservation and empowerment, the presence of women in the press gallery will bring a nuanced and representative perspective to the legislative discourse,” opined a senior government officer.

The media houses have been encouraged to submit the names of their two female representatives to the Directorate of Public Relations by April 28 (Tuesday). They will attend the House proceedings on April 30 aimed at deliberating on the ‘Women's Quota’ and broader empowerment initiatives.

With Speaker Dr Raman Singh presiding, the House is expected to witness robust debates.

Amid the anticipated friction, the main opposition Congress party has confirmed its willingness to attend and participate in the debates.