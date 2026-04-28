Crucial is Chair’s decision on disqualification petition of AAP MPs, says expert

NEW DELHI: Maintaining that the merger of the seven AAP MPs with the BJP is a violation of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, former Lok Sabha secretary general and constitutional expert P D T Achary said that the MPs are still technically not part of the BJP parliamentary group in the Upper House.

Speaking to TNIE, Achary said that the disqualification petition against the seven MPs by Sanjay Singh is pending before the Rajya Sabha Chairman and it will be a crucial factor in deciding the fate of them. “The AAP can take the next step after the Chair takes cognizance of the petition,” he said.

Achary’s remarks came after the Rajya Sabha Secretariat updated the party-wise list of members in the House, adding seven AAP MPs with the BJP. With this, the AAP’s strength in the Upper House has reduced to three.

While the updated bulletin indicated Chairman C P Radhakrishnan has accepted the AAP MP’s request to merge with the BJP, Achary said it has no legal implications.