Energy transition at inflection point: Anil Kakodkar sees nuclear and hydrogen driving the future

Amid heightened geopolitical tensions involving Iran and the United States, and growing concerns over energy security linked to disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, veteran nuclear scientist Anil Kakodkar said on Tuesday that the world is entering a major transition in how energy is produced, stored and consumed, with nuclear power and hydrogen set to play a pivotal role.

Speaking on the broader shift, the former BARC director said the global move away from fossil fuels will fundamentally reshape the energy landscape, transitioning from combustion-driven systems to electricity-centric energy conversion. “Today, by consuming fossil fuel, you first produce heat and then generate electricity. Tomorrow, a larger part of primary energy will come through electricity and then you have to convert it into other forms,” he said.

On the future of transportation, Kakodkar emphasised that multiple clean mobility pathways are likely to coexist rather than a single dominant solution. He noted that electric vehicles are better suited for short-distance and urban mobility, while hydrogen-based systems could prove more effective for long-distance and heavy-duty transport. “There are two parallel paths in transportation: electric transportation and hydrogen fuel transportation. For long-distance heavy transport, hydrogen may score over electric cars, whereas for city transport, electric mobility would be more suitable,” he said.