Energy transition at inflection point: Anil Kakodkar sees nuclear and hydrogen driving the future

Amid heightened geopolitical tensions involving Iran and the United States, and growing concerns over energy security linked to disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, veteran nuclear scientist Anil Kakodkar said on Tuesday that the world is entering a major transition in how energy is produced, stored and consumed, with nuclear power and hydrogen set to play a pivotal role.
Speaking on the broader shift, the former BARC director said the global move away from fossil fuels will fundamentally reshape the energy landscape, transitioning from combustion-driven systems to electricity-centric energy conversion. “Today, by consuming fossil fuel, you first produce heat and then generate electricity. Tomorrow, a larger part of primary energy will come through electricity and then you have to convert it into other forms,” he said.
On the future of transportation, Kakodkar emphasised that multiple clean mobility pathways are likely to coexist rather than a single dominant solution. He noted that electric vehicles are better suited for short-distance and urban mobility, while hydrogen-based systems could prove more effective for long-distance and heavy-duty transport. “There are two parallel paths in transportation: electric transportation and hydrogen fuel transportation. For long-distance heavy transport, hydrogen may score over electric cars, whereas for city transport, electric mobility would be more suitable,” he said.
He also highlighted the role of nuclear energy in enabling more cost-efficient hydrogen production, particularly through high-temperature processes that avoid intermediate energy conversion losses. Explaining the economics, he said hydrogen can be produced using electricity through electrolysis, but a more efficient approach would be direct production using nuclear heat. “You could produce hydrogen much more cheaply from high-temperature heat coming from nuclear power. If you eliminate intermediate conversion steps, energy cost reduces significantly--and in hydrogen, energy cost is the largest component,” he noted.
Commenting on global nuclear trends, Kakodkar said most countries continue to rely on uranium-based reactors, but emerging economies may face constraints related to fuel cycles and security considerations. For regions such as Asia, Africa and Latin America, where energy demand is expected to rise sharply, he said nuclear energy will become essential for ensuring clean and reliable supply. “Growth in energy needs is going to be much larger in emerging economies. Nuclear energy is inevitable. But with uranium, there are barriers. I think thorium would become the global source for the future,” he added.
Kakodkar underscored the need for a comprehensive national and global strategy to manage the transition, given its technological, economic and infrastructure complexities. He stressed that multiple pathways—including advanced nuclear systems, hydrogen production and electrification—must evolve simultaneously to ensure energy security while reducing carbon emissions.
His remarks come at a time when countries are reassessing energy strategies amid geopolitical instability and climate commitments, with nuclear energy regaining attention as a stable and low-carbon alternative.
(With inputs from ANI)