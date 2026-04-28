Former Haryana minister Sukhbir Kataria, four others booked on corruption charges

Senior Congress leader and former minister Sukhbir Kataria and four others have been booked by the Haryana police under provisions of the anti-corruption act for allegedly misusing a government grant, PTI reported on Tuesday, citing officials.

The police action came after a Gurugram court deemed the matter serious and ordered the registration of an FIR based on a petition filed by an individual named Om Prakash Kataria, a resident of Sector 12.

The petition, filed a year ago, alleged that Kataria, while serving as a minister, had issued a grant of around Rs 20 lakh for the repair of his own house.

According to the complainant, the grant was shown as approved in the names of Anant Singh, Sharmila Devi and Basanti Devi, even though the house in question actually belonged to the former minister.

Documents, including electricity bills, supporting the claim were submitted in the court, he said.