FSSAI proposes replacing plastic packaging with eco-friendly materials for pan masala

NEW DELHI: Food safety watchdog FSSAI on Tuesday proposed replacing plastic packaging materials for pan masala with paper, cellulose and other eco-friendly alternatives.

In the draft notification, FSSAI has proposed expanding the list of suggestive packaging materials for pan masala by including naturally derived options such as paper, paperboard, cellulose and other similar materials. These materials are widely recognised for their suitability in food packaging and their potential to support evolving industry practices.

The draft clarifies that such packaging material should conform to applicable regulatory requirements while ensuring product safety, quality and integrity.

It also states that the packaging material should be free from plastic, including but not limited to polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, PVC or any synthetic polymers, copolymers or laminates.

The proposal further says that the packaging should also be free from aluminium foil or metallized layers. This aligns with the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.