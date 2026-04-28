Fuel prices may rise after April 29, says Rahul Gandhi; govt denies any hike plan amid polls

He further alleged that the government had benefited when crude prices were low but would now shift the impact of rising costs onto the public.

"When (crude) oil was cheap, the Modi government pocketed the profits. Now that it's expensive, it'll dump the burden on you," Gandhi said.

"A government that loots when it's cheap - leaving the public to bear the brunt of inflation," he added.

His remarks come ahead of the second phase of polling in West Bengal scheduled for April 29.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry have already concluded, with results due on May 4.