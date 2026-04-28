Groundwater depletion across India, high-level expert committee formed

NEW DELHI: The principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a significant step to address the worsening groundwater depletion crisis in India by forming a high-level expert committee. It is expected to submit its report in the next four months.

The bench, which includes Justice Prakash Shrivastava (Chairperson), Dr A Senthil Vel (Expert Member), and Dr Afroz Ahmad (Expert Member), reviewed data submitted by the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) and various State and Union Territory governments. They found widespread over-exploitation of groundwater in multiple regions and inadequate enforcement of regulatory guidelines.

Data indicates that Punjab has the highest percentage of over-exploited units at 75.16%, followed by Haryana at 61.54%, NCT Delhi at 41.18%, Tamil Nadu at 33.87%, and Karnataka at 18.99%. Moreover, many states have not submitted their reports.

The NGT initiated a suo-motu case based on a media report that highlighted alarming predictions regarding groundwater levels in several regions, including the Indo-Gangetic basin and northwestern India, which may drop to critically low levels.