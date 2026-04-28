Heatwave: Power demand hits 255.85 GW, inches close to record levels

India’s electricity demand surged to near-record levels for the second time in as many days on Monday, as an intense heatwave sweeping across large parts of the country drove up the use of cooling appliances.

According to data from the Power Ministry, peak power demand touched 255.85 GW on April 27, just shy of the all-time high of 256.11 GW recorded a day earlier on April 25. Demand had already been rising sharply in the latter half of the month, reaching 252.07 GW on April 24.

The spike has been largely attributed to soaring temperatures across northern, central and western regions, prompting widespread use of air conditioners, desert coolers and other cooling devices.

However, demand eased on Sunday, April 26, falling to 238.15 GW from the previous day’s peak. The dip was due in part to lower industrial and commercial activity over the weekend, as well as relief from dust storms and scattered rainfall in some areas.

Despite the moderation, there was a minor supply gap. The highest electricity supply recorded on Sunday stood at 237.21 GW, leaving a shortfall of 0.93 GW against demand.

The current surge comes against the backdrop of steadily rising annual peaks. India’s highest power demand last summer reached 242.77 GW in June 2025, below the government’s projection of 277 GW. In 2024, peak demand had already climbed to a then-record 250 GW in May, surpassing the previous high of 243.27 GW set in September 2023.