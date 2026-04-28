INTERVIEW | ‘Why do people live in the past? Move on’

Excerpts:

‘The Curious and the Classified’ brings to light military heroes such as Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat of the Garhwal Rifles immortalised for his role in the 1962 India-China war; Rifleman Badluram of Assam Regiment, on whom the regiment’s anthem is based; and Baba Harbhajan Singh of Punjab Regiment, whose spiritual presence is believed to endure even today, with a chair left vacant for him during flag meetings between India and China. The book offers a lucid insight into various aspects of the armed forces and what makes them tick. Your thoughts.

I enjoyed writing it. I must thank my wife Veena for it. Before I sat down to write it, she had cautioned me against writing military history or a policy document. She asked me to keep the language and style simple and engaging. I had a couple of ideas, which I discussed with my friends in the Army. They did not know many of the stories. This encouraged me to write the book on what makes the armed forces tick.

You mention Post-traumatic stress disorder as a serious issue affecting many veterans—could you expand on that?

I used to joke with friends that each time I heard a firecracker during Diwali I looked for cover. Whenever a tire burst happened, I would look around for the source of sound. Any loud sound signalled danger.

The chapter on ‘Do bottle, Teen glass’ culture of bonhomie among officers, despite their rank and position in a hierarchical organisation, is endearing.

Yes. It served as a bonding among officers and created the much-needed space. Three officers irrespective of their rank and posting bonded over two bottles of beer and three glasses as a reminder that despite its hard exterior the army is ultimately made up of ordinary men and women with their strengths and weaknesses. But sadly, now this culture is possibly on the wane because of lesser strength of officers. Everyone is hard pressed for time.