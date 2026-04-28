Jharkhand HC raps state government over poor coal mine safety standards

RANCHI: Hearing a PIL on its own motion over the worsening safety and health conditions in coal mines, the Jharkhand High Court on Monday pulled up the state government and directed the Chief Inspector of Factories to appear in person at the next hearing.

A division bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Sanjay Prasad initiated the proceedings following Supreme Court mandates to prioritise the right to life for mine workers, signalling that judicial patience has worn thin over administrative negligence.

On Monday, the state government also submitted a review report with details of the inspections of major coal mines and factories, along with an evaluation of their adherence to prescribed safety standards.

However, the court expressed strong dissatisfaction with the findings. It observed a significant gap between the safety standards reported on paper and the actual conditions on the ground. Consequently, the court demanded specific details on the concrete steps the administration has taken to protect workers during hazardous operations and to safeguard their long-term health.