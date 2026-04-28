Jharkhand HC rejects bail plea of suspended IAS officer Vinay Kumar Choubey in Hazaribagh land scam

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of suspended IAS officer Vinay Kumar Choubey in a vigilance case related to alleged illegal land mutation and corruption.

After hearing both sides on April 23, the court of Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary had reserved its verdict, which was pronounced on last Tuesday.

The case relates to Forest Department land, for which the Hazaribagh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered an FIR. It alleged that Choubey, while serving as Deputy Commissioner, misused his official position to get gairmazurwa (forest) land mutated in favour of private individuals, including Binay Kumar Singh and Snigdha Singh, whom he had known for several years.

Statements recorded during the investigation, including that of then Circle Officer Alka Kumari, said the mutation was carried out under pressure and directions from the petitioner, despite objections that the land was forest land and not eligible for mutation.

The investigation also found that the vendor of the land was not the recorded owner, raising serious concerns over the legality of the mutation process.

The court noted that such a mutation should not have been allowed under normal procedure. During the hearing on April 23, the ACB submitted that the accused’s role in the matter remained suspicious and that further investigation was still required.