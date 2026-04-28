Modi to launch Ganga Expressway, flag off Ayodhya–Mumbai Amrit Bharat train in connectivity push

Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway in Meerut on Wednesday, marking a major infrastructure milestone for Uttar Pradesh. Built at a cost of Rs 36,230 crore, the six-lane greenfield corridor, which can be expanded to eight lanes, passes through 12 districts including Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. The project is aimed at enabling seamless high-speed connectivity across the western, central and eastern parts of the state.
Meerut District Magistrate and Collector Vijay Kumar Singh said on Tuesday that there is strong public enthusiasm around the project, highlighting its potential to significantly cut travel time and improve access to key cities. “...The Prime Minister's main program for the Ganga Expressway is scheduled for Hardoi district tomorrow...People are very happy that this expressway will improve connectivity not only between Prayagraj but also the capital Lucknow, saving them about two hours. As far as the trial run of the expressway is concerned, the riding quality and other aspects of our district are excellent. This government has built a world-standard road, and people are very happy with this government's work...” Singh told ANI.
In addition, the Prime Minister will flag off the Amrit Bharat Express connecting Ayodhya to Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. The new service is expected to enhance connectivity to the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra and strengthen links between major religious destinations.
Ashutosh Chaurasiya, a senior loco pilot in Ayodhya Cantt, outlined key features of the train, noting that it has 22 coaches, fewer stoppages and significantly reduced travel time. He added that cameras have been installed in all coaches and that the train is powered by engines at both ends to improve operational efficiency. “At times I operate the train, while on other days, another pilot takes charge,” he said, referring to rotating duty schedules.
Gaurav Kumar Jaiswal, Chief Loco Inspector for the Ayodhya–Mumbai route, said that LHB coaches offer improved safety standards and reduce the risk of accidents. He also highlighted passenger-focused features such as onboard cameras for women’s safety and green toilets across all coaches.
Jaiswal expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, describing the development as a major boost for Ayodhya and long-distance travellers. He said the initiative reflects significant progress in the country’s railway infrastructure.