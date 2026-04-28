Modi to launch Ganga Expressway, flag off Ayodhya–Mumbai Amrit Bharat train in connectivity push

Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway in Meerut on Wednesday, marking a major infrastructure milestone for Uttar Pradesh. Built at a cost of Rs 36,230 crore, the six-lane greenfield corridor, which can be expanded to eight lanes, passes through 12 districts including Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. The project is aimed at enabling seamless high-speed connectivity across the western, central and eastern parts of the state.

Meerut District Magistrate and Collector Vijay Kumar Singh said on Tuesday that there is strong public enthusiasm around the project, highlighting its potential to significantly cut travel time and improve access to key cities. “...The Prime Minister's main program for the Ganga Expressway is scheduled for Hardoi district tomorrow...People are very happy that this expressway will improve connectivity not only between Prayagraj but also the capital Lucknow, saving them about two hours. As far as the trial run of the expressway is concerned, the riding quality and other aspects of our district are excellent. This government has built a world-standard road, and people are very happy with this government's work...” Singh told ANI.