Mumbai Diary | Ajit Pawar, and family, still rules the roost

Hard lobbying has started to nominate NCP leader late Ajit Pawar’s younger son Jay Pawar for the biennial election of the legislative council. The election for the 10 MLC seats has been announced, of which the NCP will get one. There is a demand that for that lone seat junior Pawar should be considered, as he is capable of leading the party in the state council and can be the party’s youth face in the state. Earlier, his elder brother Parth Pawar was elected to the Rajya Sabha, and his mother Sunetra Pawar is the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. If a decision is made, it will be put the entire family in command of politics.

Shelar dropped from Padma Award panel

Senior BJP minister Ashish Shelar has been dropped from the Padma Award committee protocol minister Jaykumar Rawal heads. As per tradition, the cultural minister is part of this Padma Award committee, but surprisingly, the head of the panel has dropped the cultural minister, Shelar, who is also way more senior to Rawal. It is being interpreted as a big and powerful message that is talked about in the political circle. The Padma Award committee’s job is to recommend the names of eminent cultural and influential figures from the state for conferment of various civilian awards that are granted by the Central government.