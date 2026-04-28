NC accuses PDP of cross-voting for BJP in Rajya Sabha elections

SRINAGAR: The ruling National Conference (NC) on Tuesday accused its rival, the opposition PDP, of cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha elections held in October last year, in which J&K BJP president Sat Sharma unexpectedly won despite the party lacking the required numbers.

On October 24, 2025, elections were held for four vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir. Although the NC had the backing of 59 members, it secured only three seats and unexpectedly lost one to the BJP.

“Cross-voters in the J&K Rajya Sabha have been exposed. Now the question is what prompted PDP MLAs to vote for BJP candidate Sat Sharma, despite having publicly promised to support the NC,” NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar posted on X.

Imran was the NC candidate for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat in J&K. Despite the NC having the numbers, following assurances of support from the PDP and independents, he lost to BJP’s Sat Sharma.