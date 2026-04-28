NHAI mandates staggered shifts, cooling measures to protect highway workers amid heatwave

NEW DELHI: Staggered working hours, adequate arrangements for potable water, and resting areas including the availability of air conditioners, ice packs, intravenous (IV) fluids, and first aid facilities with ORS are among several measures mandated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in comprehensive guidelines.

These have been issued to safeguard the workforce and ensure the safety of national highway users during the prevailing heat conditions in most parts of the country.

The safety measures, based on best practices, will be implemented immediately by all contractors, concessionaires, and toll collection agencies to ensure the well being of staff and workers, officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said.

The officials said that NHAI had directed contractors and concessionaires to provide staggered working hours for workers to avoid peak heat hours, typically between 12.00 pm and 4.00 pm.

“Labour intensive and heat generating activities such as asphalt laying, welding etc. are to be carried out during early morning or late evening hours. Mandatory cooling breaks at regular intervals have been prescribed with increased frequency during extreme heat alerts,” said officials.

Special emphasis has been placed on the acclimatisation of workers, ensuring that new or returning personnel are gradually exposed to strenuous tasks over a period of three to five days.

Workers are also to be trained to identify and respond to heat-related illnesses or health issues, including heatstroke.