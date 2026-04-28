PM Modi calls northeastern states 'India's Ashtalakshmi'; says government committed to 'Act East, Act fast'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the northeastern states as India's 'Ashtalakshmi' --representing the multifaceted nature of prosperity, wealth, and auspiciousness-- while assuring that his government was committed to expediting developmental works in the region.

Asserting that tourism was the mainstay of Sikkim's economy, the prime minister, while addressing the closing ceremony of celebrations to mark the golden jubilee of the state's statehood, said his government's focus is on boosting its connectivity, which would increase tourist inflow.

"The government is committed to augmenting Sikkim's infrastructure, including building an expressway from West Bengal's Bagdogra, and a ring road in Gangtok to increase tourist inflow," Modi told the gathering.

He also said that ropeway and skyways projects are on the anvil for the state, while an expressway would be built in Nathula to ensure more tourist inflow.

"The northeast, including Sikkim, is India's 'Ashtalakshmi'. The government is resolved to Act East, Act Fast," Modi said.