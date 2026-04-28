Punjab: Rail track hit by blast near Rajpura; dismembered body found

CHANDIGARH: A low-intensity explosion late at night damaged a section of railway track near Bothonia village, between Shambhu and Rajpura in Punjab’s Patiala district, prompting a multi-agency investigation and raising fresh concerns over security in the state.

Police said an unidentified, dismembered body recovered from the site has been identified as Jagroop Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran. Preliminary findings suggest he may have been involved in planting the explosive device and died in the blast, though officials stressed that the investigation is still at an early stage.

The explosion, reported around 10 pm on a freight rail line, caused partial damage to the track and led to temporary diversion of some train services. Investigators recovered wires, other materials, two motorcycles and a damaged mobile phone from the site, which are now being examined for clues.

“The body and circumstantial evidence suggest the accused may have died while attempting to plant the bomb. However, all angles are being explored, including the possibility of accomplices,” a police official said.

Forensic teams and the bomb disposal squad were deployed to collect samples and assess the nature of the explosion. Authorities are working to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine whether sabotage was involved.

Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma confirmed that the blast was of low intensity but had caused damage to the railway track. “The extent of the damage is being assessed. The matter is under investigation,” he said.

Senior officers, including Deputy Inspector General Kuldeep Singh Chahal, along with personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF), visited the site soon after the incident. Repair work on the damaged track is currently underway.