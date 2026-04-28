Ram temple built through collective effort, India already a Hindu Rashtra: Mohan Bhagwat

NAGPUR: The Ram Temple in Ayodhya was built due to the commitment of those in power and the support of people across the country, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said, adding that there is no need to declare India a Hindu Rashtra as it already is one.

He was addressing a programme on Monday to felicitate individuals under whose leadership and guidance the Ram Temple was constructed.

The event was organised by the Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti in Reshimbagh, Nagpur, according to an RSS release.

Bhagwat said the temple was built by Lord Ram’s own will, likening it to the lifting of Govardhan by Lord Krishna, stating that such acts are possible only when collective effort is involved.

“It rests on the Lord’s fingertip, but that fingertip does not move until people contribute their wood. The temple was built in the same way,” he said.

He further said that the resurgence of Sanatan Dharma requires the resurgence of Bharat, an idea he attributed to Yogi Aurobindo, expressed 150 years ago.