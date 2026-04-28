SC suggests mediation in Rani vs Priya Kapur dispute

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday suggested mediation in the dispute about the family trust of industrialist Sunjay Kapur involving his mother Rani Kapur and wife Priya Kapoor. The court observed that a prolonged inheritance battle involving an 80-year-old litigant would serve little purpose and may not be constructive.

“Why are you all fighting? You are 80. This is not the age for your client to fight. Go for mediation once and for all, from A to Z. Otherwise, this is a waste,” a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi told the lawyers of the warring Kapurs.

The SC was hearing a suit filed by Rani Kapur challenging the creation of the Rani Kapur Family Trust. She has alleged that the trust was set up through fraudulent means to deprive her of her estate, including the control of the Sona Group companies.