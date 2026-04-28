Sonam Raghuvanshi granted bail in Meghalaya honeymoon murder case

GUWAHATI: A local court in Meghalaya on Tuesday granted bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the alleged murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi.

The grounds on which bail was granted were not immediately known. The Meghalaya Police said they would pursue the matter as per the law.

Honeymoon couple Raja and Sonam from Indore in Madhya Pradesh had arrived in Meghalaya on May 22 last year. They were reported missing on May 23 after setting out for Sohra (Cherrapunjee) on a two-wheeler rented in Shillong.

After an extensive search by multiple agencies, during which drones were also used, Raja’s decomposed body was recovered on June 2 from a deep gorge in the Sohra area. Sonam, who went into hiding after the murder, resurfaced in the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh on June 8 and was subsequently arrested.