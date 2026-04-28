Sugarcane protest outside House overshadows Uttarakhand special session on women’s reservation

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly convened for a high-octane special session on Tuesday to deliberate on the Women’s Reservation Bill, but proceedings turned into a political flashpoint, while a dramatic sugarcane protest outside briefly overshadowed the agenda.
Inside the House, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a sharp attack on the opposition, accusing them of obstructionism and hypocrisy over women’s rights.
Addressing the Assembly, CM Dhami drew a historical parallel to underline the gravity of the issue. "The opposition has forgotten that even the mighty Ravana met his end because of the insult meted out to Mother Sita," he said, adding that “Matrushakti” (mother power) is essential for a developed India.
The Chief Minister urged the opposition to scrutinise the 2023 Bill carefully rather than oppose it for political optics. He also questioned their discomfort over the proposed increase in the state’s parliamentary seats from five to eight, and Assembly seats from 70 to 105.
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women are rising in every sector—be it education, health, or employment. While previous regimes saw minimal female representation, the current cabinet boasts seven women ministers and Chief Ministers. Our double-engine government is ensuring women become self-reliant, offering interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to self-help groups," Dhami stated.
He further criticised the Congress, alleging that its political strategy is rooted in “lies and confusion”.
He credited the government with ensuring women’s security and empowerment, citing the abolition of the “triple talaq” practice and welfare schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
He also referred to the induction of women into combat roles in the armed forces and the implementation of 'Operation Sindoor' as indicators of the government’s commitment.
Meanwhile, outside the Assembly, Congress MLA from Jhabrera, Virendra Jati, staged a protest over allegedly unpaid dues to sugarcane farmers.
Arriving at the main gate with a tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane, the legislator dumped the produce on the road, bringing traffic to a standstill and causing a commotion among security personnel and officials.
The protest highlighted the simmering discontent among farmers and briefly diverted attention from the proceedings inside.
Despite the disruption, the government maintained that the special session remains a crucial moment for “Nari Shakti” (women’s power) and the strengthening of democratic rights, asserting that women will remain central to the state’s progress despite opposition hurdles.