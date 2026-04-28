Sugarcane protest outside House overshadows Uttarakhand special session on women’s reservation

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly convened for a high-octane special session on Tuesday to deliberate on the Women’s Reservation Bill, but proceedings turned into a political flashpoint, while a dramatic sugarcane protest outside briefly overshadowed the agenda.

Inside the House, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a sharp attack on the opposition, accusing them of obstructionism and hypocrisy over women’s rights.

Addressing the Assembly, CM Dhami drew a historical parallel to underline the gravity of the issue. "The opposition has forgotten that even the mighty Ravana met his end because of the insult meted out to Mother Sita," he said, adding that “Matrushakti” (mother power) is essential for a developed India.

The Chief Minister urged the opposition to scrutinise the 2023 Bill carefully rather than oppose it for political optics. He also questioned their discomfort over the proposed increase in the state’s parliamentary seats from five to eight, and Assembly seats from 70 to 105.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women are rising in every sector—be it education, health, or employment. While previous regimes saw minimal female representation, the current cabinet boasts seven women ministers and Chief Ministers. Our double-engine government is ensuring women become self-reliant, offering interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to self-help groups," Dhami stated.