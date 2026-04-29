4 wild buffaloes from Kaziranga in Assam released at MP’s Kanha

BHOPAL: The Asiatic Wild Water Buffalo, which went locally extinct from Madhya Pradesh around a century ago, has been successfully reintroduced in the Kanha Tiger Reserve’s (KTR) Supkhar forests – the dense forest area which, till some months back, had served as a safe inter-state corridor-shelter for armed Naxal cadres.

Chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Wild Buffalo Reintroduction Project at the Supkhar Forest Range of KTR in Balaghat district by releasing four wild buffaloes into the soft release boma on Tuesday.

The four buffaloes represented the first batch of the endangered species which was successfully translocated from Assam’s Kaziranga National Park to MP’s KTR on April 25 and reached the eastern MP’s tiger reserve on Tuesday morning only.

While describing that the initiative marked the next chapter in the state’s biodiversity conservation, the MP CM said that the initiative presents a remarkable opportunity for wildlife and ecological conservation in the state. The reintroduction will support grassland conservation and strengthen the ecosystem.