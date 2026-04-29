Air India pilot dies of heart attack in Bali

NEW DELHI: An Air India pilot passed away on Wednesday at Bali due to a heart attack. The first officer, who was nearly 40 years old, operated a flight from Delhi to Bali on Tuesday, according to an airline official.

Confirming the incident, an Air India spokesperson said in a statement, “The First Officer was on scheduled crew rest in Bali when he complained of severe discomfort at his hotel. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with having suffered a heart attack. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he could not be saved.”

Air India is in close contact with the family and is extending all possible support during this time of grief, the airline said adding it was deeply saddened by the passing away of its cockpit crew member.

An airline source said that the pilot held a valid Class I medical certification and had completed all mandatory medical examinations in accordance with regulatory requirements a few months ago. “There was no known pre‑existing medical condition. He had also been operating well within the flying-hour limitations prescribed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA)."